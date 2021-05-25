Olivia Rodrigo Releases Part II of Vevo LIFT Series

Vevo released multi-platinum, critically acclaimed singer/songwriter Olivia Rodrigo’s second performance in her LIFT series, “favorite crime,” shot on film. “favorite crime” will act as the track’s sole visual following the release of Olivia’s highly-anticipated debut album, SOUR– out now on Geffen Records. Vevo also recently announced Olivia as their first LIFT artist of 2021 and unveiled a live performance of her RIAA Gold certified single, “deja vu,” also shot on film.

Vevo’s LIFT program connects today’s up-and-coming and most relevant artists to audiences around the world through music video content. Launched in 2011, Vevo’s artist development program shines a spotlight on the world’s freshest new talent. Vevo LIFT alumni include the likes of Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Halsey, Khalid, Jorja Smith, YUNGBLUD, and more.

“favorite crime” and “deja vu” are two stunning standout tracks from SOUR and follow Olivia’s monumental, record-breaking original single, “drivers license,” which saw the singer/songwriter make music industry history by breaking numerous global streaming records on Spotify and Amazon Music. “drivers license” also debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, holding the top spot for eight consecutive weeks and becoming the first song in 2021 to hit one billion total global streams and be RIAA Certified at Gold, Platinum, and double-Platinum.

With the release of “deja vu,” Olivia also became the first artist to debut her first two proper singles in the top ten of the Billboard Hot 100. In addition, the third-released track from SOUR, “good 4 u,” has already amassed 70 million global audio streams and 40 million global video streams in its first week. Olivia also performed “good 4 u” during her musical guest debut on Saturday Night Live on May 15, which Billboard praised, saying “Olivia Rodrigo crushed it during her SNL debut.”

“Vevo has supported my music videos since the beginning, so it was awesome to create custom visuals with their team, which capture the tone of my work in a powerful way,” says Olivia. “I’m also excited to be named a Vevo LIFT artist and join such a great roster of previous alumni,” she adds.