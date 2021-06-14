OneRepublic to Perform at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino for Exclusive Two-Night Engagement

Grammy nominated and multi-platinum-selling band OneRepublic is taking over Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino this Labor Day Weekend with an exclusive two-night engagement Saturday, Sept. 4 and Sunday, Sept. 5, marking the first shows back at the venue this year. The performances are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

An artist presale is scheduled for Tuesday, June 15 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Zappos customers will have access to a presale running from Wednesday, June 16 at 10 a.m. PT through Thursday, June 17 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets starting at $45, plus applicable tax and fees, go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.