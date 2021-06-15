Pachyman Releases Super 8 Video for “El Benson” Track

Pachyman, the one-man dub band of multi-instrumentalist Pachy García, releases a new single from his forthcoming ATO Records debut The Return of Pachyman today. “El Benson” comes via a Jaime Villa Ruiz-directed video shot on Kodak Super 8 film.

García describes the track as “a sun drenched sound for cruising the streets. Setting the vibe in a soulful way and giving it a jazzy edge while dubbing it out. Inspired by the ‘East Side Story’ compilations and the fascination of that sound in Los Angeles. I wrote this tune when my friend Benson Pagan was in LA rehearsing to go on tour with Ozuna. I wanted to write something that complemented his style of guitar playing. the end result being a completely unique style of reggae.”

Remezcla premiered the video today, writing, “’El Benson’ tips the scale towards the reggae territory, filtering chilled, trippy sounds through a vintage aesthetic that sends us to an instant mental vacation. His dexterity in all the instruments he plays on the track is evident, from the driving bass line to the underlying organ pads, from his effect wizardry to those smooth-as-hell electric guitars that carry the melodic content… García performs the track with such ease and joy we want to be teleported wherever he is right now.”

The Return of Pachyman, due out August 13, also features the previously released single “Big Energy,” a track of which Apple Music’s Matt Wilkinson raved, “I’ve got to say on this tune ‘Big Energy’ he has tapped into something incredible. This to me sounds so much like early 80s reggae and dub that I couldn’t believe it. Initially when I first heard it, I thought this came out 40 years ago on the Greensleeves label and I’ve only just discovered it but no, this is brand new.” The Return of Pachyman is available for pre-order.

Pachyman will play a hometown record release show at LA’s Zebulon on August 13. He will make his NYC debut opening for four Black Pumas shows at Brooklyn Steel on September 13, 14, 15 and 16. Tickets for the Zebulon show will be available this Friday, June 18. Click here for show details.