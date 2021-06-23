Project Youngin Releases Music Video for “Private”

Asserting himself as a force to watch in 2021, St. Petersburg, FL rapper Project Youngin unveils the music video for “Private” via Motown Records. It remains a standout from his buzzing mixtape, Bigger Blessings.

On the track, his smooth flow glides right over the beat as his raunchy and voyeuristic verses detail a tryst in motion. The music video brings this story to life as he cruises in a classic car with his lady by his side. The visual intercuts this footage with steamy moments of intimacy, serving up an appropriately NSFW complement to the song. It illuminates his impressive melodic bars and undeniable star power on screen.