Rap Songstresses Karlae & Coi Leray Release The Music Video For “I Like” Off Of Slime Language 2

Young Stoner Life Records’ recording artist Karlae releases the music video for “I Like” featuring fellow female rapper Coi Leray — off of the YSL Records compilation album Slime Language 2. The melodic bop finds the rap songstresses boasting seductive yet braggadocious bars about the type of things they like in a man.

A standout out song off of the Slime Language 2 album, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 200 earlier this year, Karlae and Coi Leray’s female empowerment anthem holds its own on the male-dominated tracklist adding “a romantic break to the compilation” according to the Wall Street Journal.

“I Like” serves as the latest offering from YSL signee Karlae and a follow-up to her single “Jimmy Choo” featuring Young Thug and Gunna released late last year. As she continues to define her sound and carve out her lane, look out for more lyrical offerings from the first lady herself.