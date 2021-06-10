R&B Crooner KevinRay Shares New Video Off Latest Album ‘I Choose You’

Starting off in a small town, there was little opportunity for Kevin to feed his passion for entertaining. After graduating college, and then spending several years working in the local steel mills, Kevin decided to move to California to pursue his dreams.

“Making people feel what I felt from artists growing up is my goal through my music,” says KevinRay. “I’ve always wanted to create a cohesive R&B/Pop album and sprinkle some of my Hip Hop and Funk influences, which is what I’ve done with the I Choose You album. It truly is a dream come true.”

Most recently KevinRay created several songs for the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks, including their official “Code of Conduct” song & video which plays before every home game at the Staples Center. He also created a song for their 2016 season theme “Come Watch Us Work”

Kevin has also appeared with his dance crew “The Body Poets” on TRU TV’s “Fake Off”, placing 3rd in the competition in which Chili from TLC was a judge. His single “Stomp The Yard”, featuring and produced by Legend Da Beatslaya, was featured in Sony’s Major Motion Picture of the same name, starring Chris Brown & Ne – Yo.

Up next for KevinRay is more video, more dancing and more music. There’s no holding this man down, and who would want to anyway?

https://www.instagram.com/therealkevinray/

https://www.therealkevinray.com/