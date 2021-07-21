Rising Rapper Girlzluhdev Drops First Video Off New Project ‘Day 1 Starter’

After posting up north of nearly 25 million streams in the U.S. alone and receiving praise from HotNewHipHop and more, rising Inland Empire rapper GirlzLuhDev unleashes his debut, Day 1 Starter project, along with the new SUPERGEBAR directed video for “Dangerously N Luv.”

He paved the way for the project with “Dead Bro.” HotNewHipHop dubbed it “equally funny as it is infectious, and GirlzLuhDev’s charm is the cherry on top.” Between the title track “Day One Starter (feat. Remble),” “Mario Chalmers,” and the viral single viral single “Tooka,” tracks from the project have impressively amassed over 17 million total streams prior to release. “Day One Starter (feat. Remble)” a local fan favorite with fellow rapper Remble, surpassed over 1.5 million streams in the U.S. alone. It finds the MCs spitting dazzling verses that spiral around an airy West Coast beat.

“It feels great to have my debut project out because my music is art that I’ve been working on for the past 2 years. I want the world to relate to me and catch my vibe when listening to my sound,” says GirlzLuhDev.

Elsewhere on Day 1 Starter, the opener “BNB” pairs his melodic verses with piano and a glitchy beat. Finger-snaps maintain the tempo of “Dangerously N Luv” as his hummable bars melt into the production with smooth energy. He leans into an off-kilter bounce on “Used To” with one final hypnotic chorus. GirlzLuhDev asserts himself as a rapper to watch in 2021 and, of course, a Day 1 Starter.

Day 1 Starter Tracklisting:

BNB

Mario Chalmers

Dangerously N Luv

Day 1 Starter (feat. Remble)

Make Perfect

Dead Bro

Feel Away

Tooka (feat. DACHINC)

Used To