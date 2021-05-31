River Kittens Release Debut EP ‘Soaking Wet’ via Devon Allman’s Create Records

St. Louis – based duo River Kittens are thrilled to release their debut EP Soaking Wet via Devon Allman’s Create Records, recorded at the legendary Sun Studios in Memphis, TN.

“We were so thrilled for the opportunity to work with Devon Allman on Soaking Wet. It was truly a blast from start to finish. We can’t even describe how honored and humbled we are to have tracked these songs at Sun Studios. It was so surreal for us to be able to add our small contribution to the history of such a legendary space. We really feel that this record is quintessentially River Kittens – brutally honest, tons of fun, and slow and sweet when it needs to be.”

Stream/Purchase Soaking Wet

“I’m so proud of what River Kittens accomplished on this debut EP,” says Allman. “They have this amazing balance of pure, poignant depth mixed with this infectious, upbeat approach to their music that I think many people will resonate with. It was an honor to produce their introduction to the world. Very proud to have them on my label and we expect great things from these talented ladies.”

Along with the release of the band’s debut EP, the duo is thrilled to share the official music video for “Trouble”

“Hitch a ride with us and let us guide you through this long, strange trip back in time…buckle up baby!”