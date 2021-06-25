Rock-n-Soul Singer-Songwriter Sophie Avidane Shares Lead Single Off Captivating New Album

New York City raised singer-songwriter, Sophie Avidane, introduces herself with her soulful spirit, rock‘n’roll heart, and an eclectic infatuation with creating new music. Her smokey vocals and smooth arrangements combine to form one of the year’s most compelling EP releases, River Child.

“Recently, I have been walking through some of the darkest days I have seen and yet, here I stand,” says Sophie. “River Child continues to remind me of who I am. All the days that I didn’t want to begin always taught me something in the end. They led me here, able to share this chapter of my story, my life with you.”

Sophie calls upon influences of rock, folk, and soul, creating a unique texture that showcases her musical fluidity. Originally picking up a guitar as a form of therapy, her floral spirit and love for large bodies of water transport the listener to a place that feels like home.

The new EP, which is Sophie’s first, was produced by 7 time Grammy Award winner, Gordon Williams, affectionately dubbed “Commissioner Gordon” by long time collaborator and legendary rapper KRS-One. Gordon’s credits read like a greatest hits list, including industry heavyweights Lauren Hill, Carlos Santana, Joss Stone, and Amy Winehouse.

River Child, which Sophie describes as “an emphatic call for freedom”, is now available on streaming outlets everywhere. Stay tuned for more music, videos and live dates, coming soon!

