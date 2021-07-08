Sam Fender Announces New Album ‘Seventeen Going Under’ & Shares Title Track

Sam Fender is very pleased to announce details of his second album, Seventeen Going Under out on October 8 via Interscope Records. It was recorded in North Shields, UK and produced with Bramwell Bronte. Today he shares the first taste of the album with the release of the title track.

Seventeen Going Under finds Sam turning the mirror on himself; his adolescence and the trials and tribulations of growing up. It’s a relatable journey that careers through an often misspent youth, navigating tumultuous relationships with both friends and family, and trying to figure out what comes next and how to get there. North Shields is the ever-present backdrop for these deeply personal vignettes of a young life travelling breathlessly from nought to sixty, hauling on the breaks and zipping back again from where he started. Over the course of the record, these stunning songs chronicle all the cherished memories, tricky encounters, and events that Sam cannot unsee.

It’s the story of a young teen losing not only his innocence, but then finding strength to stagger blindly into adulthood and all that entails.

Today’s single, “Seventeen Going Under” condenses that narrative into a few minutes of chest-thumping, heart-swelling pride. Seventeen is a classic age that has resonated and inspired songwriters for years, and Seventeen Going Under can be added to that cannon. It’s an emphatic, soaring guitar song that collates the struggles of unemployed life, but also the daftness of age where you otherwise have little to fear and the world at your feet. It’s an explosive return.