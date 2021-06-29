Shygirl Enlists slowthai On New Track “BDE”

Shygirl teams up with slowthai for the new song “BDE.” The track debuted during her Shygirl BLU live stream earlier today, and first played as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1.

Directed by Shygirl and styled by Burberry, Shygirl BLU is a long-form live realization of her universally-acclaimed ALIAS EP, released in October of last year. Across the 15 minute film, Shygirl performs singles including “FREAK,” “SLIME” and “SIREN,” as well as debuting the aforementioned “BDE” featuring slowthai.

“BDE” is the first new single from Shygirl since ALIAS landed last year. The agenda-setting EP and subsequent remix releases were a masterclass in curatorial flare, with Shygirl carefully selecting some of the world’s most exciting producers to enter her world, including Sega Bodega, LSDXOXO, Basement Jaxx, Boys Noize, Arca and late pop pioneer SOPHIE, among many others.

Since the EP’s release, Shygirl has gone on to star in Burberry’s AW21 presentation, claim a coveted spot in Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list and cover Berlin’s influential 032c magazine. Her rescheduled 2021 tour kicks off on October 15th. All dates are now sold out.