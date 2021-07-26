Silversun Pickups Announce 5-Date September Tour

Silversun Pickups announce their 5-Date September tour in cities including Solana Beach, Sacramento, and Napa, with support from Zella Day. The band will also perform at Redondo Beach’s Beachlife Festival on September 10th. Brian Aubert of the band says, “Things took quite a tumble while we were out and about on our last tour. We were right there with everyone trying to make sense of the world before we folded it all up and hid in our homes. I am definitely excited to be playing music again, but most importantly, I’m looking forward to seeing everyone and checking in with them. Hopefully our loud rumble can offer some lightness and some fun as we all crawl out and shake off the dust on our dancing shoes.”

Tickets for these dates will go on sale here on Friday July 30th at 10am local time (with the exception of the 9/16 Napa, CA show which will go on-sale Tuesday 7/27 at 10am local time).



The band have teamed up with Bandbox to release Carnavas, Better Nature, and Widow’s Weeds on exclusive, colored vinyl. Each album comes with a 16-page Silversun Pickups zine, featuring a track-by-track commentary of Carnavas, an oral history of their early days as a band, rare photos and more. In addition to all exclusive color variants, Pikul & Swoon are available on black vinyl. The special vinyl editions are available for purchase here.



Recently, Silversun Pickups shared their new song “Toy Soldiers,” a reimagined version of Martika’s classic track, which was produced by Butch Vig and recorded in January. “We were thinking about songs from the 80’s that we loved growing up, that had a big radio moment and was part of our cultural DNA,” Brian Aubert of the band says. “A song that you know right away when you hear it. We thought of ‘Toy Soldiers’ as a great example of this and decided we should try and record it.”

Silversun Pickups’ 5th studio album, Widow’s Weeds, is out now via their own New Machine Recordings label. The band enlisted Butch Vig (Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, Sonic Youth) to produce their latest, an extroverted and open album about rebirth and renewal. Said lead singer Brian Aubert about Widow’s Weeds: “This was the first album where we were open. We were exposed. I see how that can be scary to people, but for us we really thrived on that.” Widow’s Weeds is available for purchase on all formats here.

Bursting out of the Silverlake, CA music scene in the early 2000s, Silversun Pickups– lead singer Brian Aubert, bassist Nikki Monninger, drummer Christopher Guanlao and keyboardist Joe Lester– have maintained their independence throughout their storied career. They released their first three albums on the local label, Dangerbird Records, before founding their own label, New Machine Recordings, for the release of their most recent albums, Widows Weeds and Better Nature. Now almost two decades into their career, they remain a vital and important rock band and have racked up ten Top 20 hits on Billboard’s Alternative Songs chart, as well as over a million records sold in the US.

Silversun Pickups September Tour

Wed 9/8 – Solana Beach, CA at Belly Up

Fri 9/10 – Redondo Beach, CA at Beachlife Festival

Sun 9/12 – Santa Cruz, CA at The Catalyst

Tue 9/14 – Sacramento, CA at Ace of Spades

Wed 9/15 – Reno, NV at Virginia Street Brewhouse

Thu 9/16 – Napa, CA at JaM Cellars Ballroom