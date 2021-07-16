Soccer Mommy Releases New Single “rom com 2004”

Soccer Mommy—a.k.a. Nashville native Sophie Allison—released her critically-acclaimed sophomore album color theory last year, earning countless accolades and year-end list nods. Today she announces a new one-off single entitled “rom com 2004,” produced by 5x Grammy-nominated producer and songwriter BJ Burton (Charli XCX, Bon Iver, Chance The Rapper, Empress Of, Miley Cyrus). Allison says of the track: “I wrote this song a while back and made a poppy demo for it. Then I told BJ to destroy it.”

Soccer Mommy recently announced her long-delayed U.S. headline tour in support of color theory. Starting in September 2021 the tour stops at some of the biggest venues Allison has headlined to date, including New York’s Brooklyn Steel on September 21 and Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre on October 28, and will feature support from Squirrel Flower and Emily Reo.

This new single also comes on the heels of Soccer Mommy contributing “Kissing In The Rain” to DC Comics and Loma Vista Recordings’ recent collaborative soundtrack for Dark Nights: Death Metal. The soundtrack was executive produced by acclaimed composer Tyler Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Watchmen, John Wick). On this soundtrack, Soccer Mommy is joined by an array of artists across various genres—including Mastodon, Denzel Curry, Manchester Orchestra, Chelsea Wolfe, IDLES, and more.

Tour dates:

09/15 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse * [SOLD OUT]

09/16 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle * [SOLD OUT]

09/17 – Baltimore, MD – Ottobar * [SOLD OUT]

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer * [SOLD OUT]

09/19 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club * [SOLD OUT]

09/21 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel * [SOLD OUT]

09/22 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club * [SOLD OUT]

09/23 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club * [SOLD OUT]

09/25 – Montreal, QUE – Fairmount Theatre *

09/26 – Toronto, ONT – Phoenix Concert Theatre *

09/28 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop * [SOLD OUT]

09/29 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall * [SOLD OUT]

10/01 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Ballroom *

10/16 – Washington, DC – All Things Go Festival

10/18 – Charlotte, NC – Visulite Theatre ^

10/19 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn ^

10/21 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall ^

10/22 – Austin, TX – Emo’s East ^

10/23 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater ^

10/26 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom ^ [SOLD OUT]

10/27 – San Diego, CA – Music Box ^

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

10/29 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore ^ [SOLD OUT]

10/31 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

11/01 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall ^ [SOLD OUT]

11/02 – Boise, ID – The Olympic ^

11/04 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre ^

11/06 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room Lounge ^

11/07 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^

11/08 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre ^ [SOLD OUT]

11/09 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall ^