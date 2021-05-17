The Allman Betts Band Announce One of a Kind Livestream Performances Coming This June

The Allman Betts Band have announced several new dates to their already busy spring and summer touring schedule and will hit the road on May 27. In addition to newly announced shows, the band has announced three very special NoCap livestreams. The streams will air on Mondays, starting June 14, and will go through June 28. When fans purchase all three streams, they will unlock an exclusive interview with acclaimed TV host and radio DJ Matt Pinfield.

PURCHASE NOCAP LIVESTREAM TICKETS

Show Schedule

Monday, June 14 – From the famous Village Studios in Los Angeles, The Allman Betts Band will play a special seated, intimate acoustic show. Featuring songs from Down to the River, Bless Your Heart and some other gems.

Monday, June 21 – The Allman Betts Band will play their latest album Bless Your Heart in its entirety for the first time ever. Live from the famous Roxy Theatre on The Sunset Strip in Hollywood, California.

Monday, June 28 – By very popular fan demand, The Allman Betts Band for the first time ever, will play an entire set of Allman Brothers Band songs. Live from the Roxy Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Exclusive merchandise for these events will be offered. Limited edition T-shirts, hoodies, posters, setlists, handwritten song lyrics, and a chance to win an autographed guitar signed by the band. Order all three shows as a 3-pack and one merchandise bundle to be instantly entered for a chance to win the guitar.

Allman Betts Band on Tour

May 27 | Florence, SC @ Francis Marion University PAC

May 29 | Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

May 30, | Pensacola, FL @ Saenger Theatre

Jun 1 | Key West, FL @ Key West Theatre

Jun 2 | Key West, FL @ Key West Theatre

Jun 3 | Delray Beach, FL @ Old School Square

Jun 4 | Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

Jun 5 | Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock

Jun 6 | Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

Jun 9 | Macon, GA @ Macon City Auditorium

Jun 10 | Walhalla, SC @ Walhalla Performing Arts

Jun 11 | Ashland, VA @ The Pavilion

Jun 12 | Union Hall, VA @ The Coves

Jun 13 | Alexandria, VA @ Birchmere

Jun 15 | Vineland, NJ @ Landis Theatre

Jun 18 | Swanzey, NH @ Monadnock Drive-In

Jun 19 | Lafayette, NY @ Apple Valley Park