The Avalanches Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

Australian sample pioneers The Avalanches announce a 2022 North American tour. General ticket on-sale begins at 10:00am local time this Friday, July 23 at http://theavalanches.com.

The tour showcases The Avalanches members Robbie Chater and Tony Di Blasi in an all-new electronic stage setup. Kicking off on February 17, 2022 at the 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., The Avalanches are set to take the audience on a cosmic journey, as they explore the vibrational relationship between light, sound, and spirit.

The early 2022 North American tour announcement follows a string of recent Australian shows for the duo. The Sydney Morning Herald praised the fantastical show, declaring “The Avalanches deliver a sample of heaven…they united The Bowl by focusing on the enduring power of voices in a hive-mind two-man DJ set on an almighty sound system.” Double J agreed noting, “Armed with an array of synths and samplers, Robbie Chater and Tony DiBlasi piece together a glorious, cohesive set that serves as an emotional journey any Avalanches fan should be pleased to take.” In 2017, The Avalanches played their first-ever live shows in America, which included two mesmerizing sets at Coachella that landed in The Los Angeles Times’ ‘10 Best Coachella Performances’ and Rolling Stone’s ‘15 Best Things We Saw At Coachella.’

The Avalanches recently commemorated the 20th anniversary of their ground-breaking debut album, Since I Left You, with the release of a deluxe edition featuring numerous bonus tracks – including fresh mixes from such artists as MF Doom, Black Dice, Leon Vynehall, Sinkane and Carl Craig. The anniversary edition, which just hit No. 1 on the NACC Electronic college radio chart, is available now in vinyl, CD and digital formats HERE.

The Avalanches 2022 North American Tour Dates:

Tickets here: http://theavalanches.com

February 17 9:30 Club Washington, D.C.

February 18 Terminal 5 New York, NY

February 19 Theatre Of Living Arts Philadelphia, PA

February 20 Paradise Rock Club Boston, MA

February 22 Phoenix Concert Theatre Toronto, CA

February 23 Majestic Theatre Detroit, MI

February 24 Metro Chicago IL

February 25 Varsity Theatre Minneapolis, MN

February 27 Gothic Theatre Englewood, CO

March 01 Commodore Ballroom Vancouver, CA

March 02 Neptune Theatre Seattle, WA

March 03 Roseland Theatre Portland, OR

March 06 The Warfield San Francisco, CA