The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach To Direct First Feature Documentary on Music and Life of Dr. John

Dan Auerbach confirms that he will direct the Untitled Dr. John documentary which will be produced by RadicalMedia in partnership with Impact Artist Productions. This will be the Black Keys front man Dan Auerbach’s directorial debut. Auerbach said about the forthcoming film, “I’m thrilled to be partnering with RadicalMedia and Impact Artist Productions to try my hand at directing a documentary feature for the first time and I’m honored to have the subject be my friend Dr John. He was such a unique individual and a shining example of the great melting pot of American music. From his mysterious voodoo stage persona Dr John, to his real, humble self Mac Rebannack- the street poet, the family man, the junkie, the Grammy award winner and all that’s in between, this documentary will introduce the world to him in a way they haven’t seen him before. I’m still learning bits about him that I never knew, and I hope the movie provides a lens into the story of the life of Dr John.”



Untitled Dr. John documentary project is about a man and his home: how a city raises him, shapes him and how a city’s trajectory changed his life and how his life shapes the city right back. This is the story of the intricate life and prolific musical and cultural impact of Mac Rebennack, best known as Dr. John, the Nite Tripper. Jon Kamen and Jon Doran will serve as executive producers for RadicalMedia, a company which recently executively produced first-time filmmaker Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s critically-acclaimed Summer of Soul.



In 2012, Dan Auerbach produced Dr. John’s album Locked Down which was named number 15 on Rolling Stone’s list of the top 50 albums of that year. The album went on to win the 2013 Best Blues Album Grammy, and is one of Auerbach’s three Grammys as producer. Dan remembered Dr John in this interview with Rolling Stone Magazine here:

https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/dan-auerbach-dr-john-remembrance-845670/