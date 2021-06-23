The Blossom Shares New “Spike Collar” Music Video

“Spike Collar” is a pitch-perfect, alt-pop song that finds the LA-based artist further exploring the 90’s-tinged blend of grunge, shoegaze and hip hop. The new track, which comes on the heels of their recently-released 97 Blossom EP, comes alongside a warped and impressionistic self-directed video that finds The Blossom donning boxing gloves, roaming New York City and picking fights with nearly every inanimate object that crosses their path.

Speaking on the song, The Blossom says: “’Spike Collar‘ is chaotic good. It’s the song I sing when I’m silently and secretly burning up inside. It’s the hotheaded sweetness of every insecurity I have. Perpetually passing my feelings on to somebody else. The video Dani Aphrodite and I shot together portrays rage and bliss. An expression of my true opposing nature. The production is a hybrid of my sonic influences. My Dad produced it out with me, along with Simon Alex. It’s warm and comforting for me. I wrote it for myself to chill the hell out sometimes. A hot head’s kind of lullaby.”



The Blossom, né Lily Lizotte, covers a full emotional spectrum on their 97 Blossom EP with insecurity, gender dysphoria, depression, anxiety, and growing pains all woven into the fabric of the songs. Their songs are mostly about how they feel about their feelings, a perspective that’s almost an abstraction of the raw emotion itself. It’s a reflection of their personality – one where darker elements are intertwined with humor and playfulness – and it makes for an incisive debut that melds together the distinct, exciting worlds that inspired them to start this journey originally.