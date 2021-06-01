The Cure’s Acclaimed 2018 Performance At London’s Royal Festival Hall Available To Stream For First Time

From There To Here | From Here To There, The Cure’s acclaimed 28-song, 135-minute concert film, is now available to stream for the first time exclusively on The Coda Collection.



Captured on the final night of the 2018 Meltdown Festival — a major arts festival curated that year by the group’s frontman Robert Smith — the performance showcases the band delivering a four-decade deep set to a select crowd of 3,000 fans at London’s Royal Festival Hall.



The uniquely ambitious performance sees The Cure playing songs from each of the band’s 13 studio albums in chronological order, spanning their catalog from 1979 to 2018, and then in reverse order from 2018 to 1979 to cap off the two symmetrical sets. Highlighting the group’s continued creative evolution throughout their career, standouts from the setlist include “Just Like Heaven,” “Lovesong,” “High,” “The End Of The World, ” and “The Hungry Ghost.”



“This Meltdown performance is memorable for many reasons,” says The Cure’s Robert Smith. “The format we chose gave the band a unique opportunity to illuminate and celebrate the kaleidoscopic musical trip we are all on, in a very special venue in a very special year.”



Launched earlier this year, The Coda Collection is a subscription streaming offering featuring an exclusive, curated selection of the most iconic music documentaries, concert films, and episodic series spanning decades and genres via Amazon Prime Video Channels paired with a complementary website exploring new perspectives on music.



