The Psychedelic Furs Announce Headline “Made Of Rain” Tour

The Psychedelic Furs have announced plans for an eagerly awaited North American headline tour. The Made Of Rain Tour kicks off September 15 in Indianapolis and continues through late November.

Highlights include shows at historic venues such as Chicago’s Vic Theatre (September 16), New Orleans’ Tipitina’s (October 23), and New York City’s legendary Apollo Theatre (November 13). Special guests throughout the tour will include Royston Langston, lead singer and songwriter of Spacehog (October 16-November 20).

Tickets for all announced dates are on sale this Friday, June 4; for complete details and ticket information, visit thepsychedelicfurs.com

“Made Of Rain” Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER

15 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

16 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre

17 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

19 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

27 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

29 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

OCTOBER

01 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2

02 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy

03 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

05 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction

15 – Scottsdale, AZ – Showroom at Talking Stick Resort

16 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

17 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center

19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

20 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

23 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s

27 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

29 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

30 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando

31 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

NOVEMBER

2 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

3 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

5 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts – Strand Theatre

7 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall

9 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

10 – Phoenixville, PA – Colonial Theatre

12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

13 – New York, NY – Apollo Theater

14 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot

16 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music

17 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater

19 – Huntington, NY – Paramount

20 – Albany, NY – Empire Live