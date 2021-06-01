The Psychedelic Furs Announce Headline “Made Of Rain” Tour

The Psychedelic Furs have announced plans for an eagerly awaited North American headline tour. The Made Of Rain Tour kicks off September 15 in Indianapolis and continues through late November.
Highlights include shows at historic venues such as Chicago’s Vic Theatre (September 16), New Orleans’ Tipitina’s (October 23), and New York City’s legendary Apollo Theatre (November 13). Special guests throughout the tour will include Royston Langston, lead singer and songwriter of Spacehog (October 16-November 20).
Tickets for all announced dates are on sale this Friday, June 4; for complete details and ticket information, visit thepsychedelicfurs.com
“Made Of Rain” Tour Dates
SEPTEMBER
15 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue
16 – Chicago, IL – Vic Theatre
17 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest
19 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
27 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy
28 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
29 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3
OCTOBER
01 – Manchester, UK – Academy 2
02 – Liverpool, UK – O2 Academy
03 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall
05 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Junction
15 – Scottsdale, AZ – Showroom at Talking Stick Resort
16 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre
17 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center
19 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
20 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
21 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin
23 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s
27 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
29 – Clearwater, FL – Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
30 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando
31 – Ponte Vedra Beach, FL – Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
NOVEMBER
2 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre
3 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
5 – York, PA – Appell Center for the Performing Arts – Strand Theatre
7 – Tarrytown, NY – Tarrytown Music Hall
9 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
10 – Phoenixville, PA – Colonial Theatre
12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
13 – New York, NY – Apollo Theater
14 – Beverly, MA – The Cabot
16 – Northampton, MA – Academy of Music
17 – Montclair, NJ – Wellmont Theater
19 – Huntington, NY – Paramount
20 – Albany, NY – Empire Live