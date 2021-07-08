The Wallflowers Announce 2021 North American Tour Dates – Return With “Exit Wounds” This Friday Via New West Records

The Wallflowers will release their first new album in nearly a decade, Exit Wounds, this Friday via New West Records. The much-anticipated record finds the band’s signature sound — lean, potent and eminently entrancing — intact. Uncut Magazine says “…Exit Wounds rocks with smouldering intensity,” while MOJO says in their 4 Star Review, “It’s his best original work by some yards.” KCRW has stated “Exit Wounds is a beacon for us all, a tribute to the rough year we’ve made it through.”

The Wallflowers have announced their first North American tour dates in support of Exit Wounds today. Launching August 18th at the historic Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX, the tour will feature stops at the legendary Fillmore in San Francisco, the brand new Brooklyn Made in Brooklyn, NY as well as an appearance at the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach alongside Jane’s Addiction, Cage The Elephant, Portugal. The Man and more. Most tickets for The Wallflowers Exit Wounds tour will go on sale this Friday.

The Wallflowers’ Exit Wounds will be available across digital platforms, compact disc, and standard black vinyl. A limited Opaque Purple Vinyl edition will be available at Independent Retailers worldwide while a limited to 500 Purple Splatter vinyl edition will be available via New West Records. A limited to 500 Purple and Pink Splatter vinyl edition will be available via Nordic Retailers while a limited to 500 Purple and Silver Marbled vinyl edition will be available via the Magnolia Record Club. A Super Deluxe Vinyl edition limited to 750 copies will be autographed by Jakob Dylan. It will also feature a linen-wrapped jacket, purple foil-stamped & numbered and housed & protected in a clear outer sleeve.

The Wallflowers Exit Wounds Track Listing:

1. Maybe Your Heart’s Not In It No More

2. Roots And Wings

3. I Hear The Ocean (When I Wanna Hear Trains)

4. The Dive Bar In My Heart

5. Darlin’ Hold On

6. Move The River

7. I’ll Let You Down (But Will Not Give You Up)

8. Wrong End Of The Spear

9. Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden

10. The Daylight Between Us



The Wallflowers On Tour:

August 18 – New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall

August 20 – Robinsonville, MS – Gold Strike’s Millennium Theatre

August 21 – Norman, OK – Riverwind Casino

August 22 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas

September 8 – Santa Barbara, CA – Lobero Theatre

September 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

September 11 – Redondo Beach. CA – Beachlife Festival

September 12 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern

November 5 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount

November 6 – Lexington, MA – Cary Hall

November 7 – East Greenwich, RI – Greenwich Odeum

November 9 – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere

November 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made

November 12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony

November 13 – Ridgefield, CT – The Ridgefield Playhouse

November 14 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

November 16 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage

November 17 – Evanston, IL – SPACE

November 19 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

November 20 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl