The Wallflowers Announce 2021 North American Tour Dates – Return With “Exit Wounds” This Friday Via New West Records

The Wallflowers will release their first new album in nearly a decade, Exit Wounds, this Friday via New West Records. The much-anticipated record finds the band’s signature sound — lean, potent and eminently entrancing — intact. Uncut Magazine says “…Exit Wounds rocks with smouldering intensity,” while MOJO says in their 4 Star Review, “It’s his best original work by some yards.” KCRW has stated “Exit Wounds is a beacon for us all, a tribute to the rough year we’ve made it through.”
The Wallflowers have announced their first North American tour dates in support of Exit Wounds today. Launching August 18th at the historic Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, TX, the tour will feature stops at the legendary Fillmore in San Francisco, the brand new Brooklyn Made in Brooklyn, NY as well as an appearance at the BeachLife Festival in Redondo Beach alongside Jane’s Addiction, Cage The Elephant, Portugal. The Man and more. Most tickets for The Wallflowers Exit Wounds tour will go on sale this Friday.
The Wallflowers’ Exit Wounds will be available across digital platforms, compact disc, and standard black vinyl. A limited Opaque Purple Vinyl edition will be available at Independent Retailers worldwide while a limited to 500 Purple Splatter vinyl edition will be available via New West Records. A limited to 500 Purple and Pink Splatter vinyl edition will be available via Nordic Retailers while a limited to 500 Purple and Silver Marbled vinyl edition will be available via the Magnolia Record Club. A Super Deluxe Vinyl edition limited to 750 copies will be autographed by Jakob Dylan. It will also feature a linen-wrapped jacket, purple foil-stamped & numbered and housed & protected in a clear outer sleeve.
The Wallflowers Exit Wounds Track Listing:
1. Maybe Your Heart’s Not In It No More
2. Roots And Wings
3. I Hear The Ocean (When I Wanna Hear Trains)
4. The Dive Bar In My Heart
5. Darlin’ Hold On
6. Move The River
7. I’ll Let You Down (But Will Not Give You Up)
8. Wrong End Of The Spear
9. Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden
10. The Daylight Between Us
The Wallflowers On Tour:
August 18 – New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall
August 20 – Robinsonville, MS – Gold Strike’s Millennium Theatre
August 21 – Norman, OK – Riverwind Casino
August 22 – Fort Worth, TX – Billy Bob’s Texas
September 8 – Santa Barbara, CA – Lobero Theatre
September 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
September 11 – Redondo Beach. CA – Beachlife Festival
September 12 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern
November 5 – Huntington, NY – The Paramount
November 6 – Lexington, MA – Cary Hall
November 7 – East Greenwich, RI – Greenwich Odeum
November 9 – Alexandria, VA – The Birchmere
November 10 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Made
November 12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony
November 13 – Ridgefield, CT – The Ridgefield Playhouse
November 14 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
November 16 – Kent, OH – The Kent Stage
November 17 – Evanston, IL – SPACE
November 19 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
November 20 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl