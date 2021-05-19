The Wallflowers Return With “Exit Wounds” July 9th – Release “Maybe Your Heart’s Not In It No More”

The Wallflowers will release Exit Wounds on July 9th via New West Records. The 10-song set is their first album in nearly a decade and was produced by Butch Walker (Taylor Swift, Weezer).

Exit Wounds was mixed by Chris Dugan (Green Day) and features the acclaimed singer-songwriter Shelby Lynne on four songs. While it’s been nearly a decade since we’ve heard from the group with whom Jakob Dylan first made his mark, he always knew they’d return.

The much-anticipated record finds the band’s signature sound — lean, potent and eminently entrancing — intact. KCRW has stated that “Exit Wounds is a beacon for us all, a tribute to the rough year we’ve made it through.”

The Wallflowers have also been announced as a part of Good Morning America’s 2021 Summer Concert Series on Tuesday, July 13th. In addition to the televised broadcast, the performance will be streamed live on the ABC app, Youtube TV, or Hulu + Live TV.

Jakob Dylan describes the song as “a conversation you could find yourself having with your muse — one where you’re asking if they’ve changed their mind or have you changed yours. Are you still in sync or have you lost touch? You’ll be needing one another — so checking on each other’s condition now and then is a good idea.”

The Wallflowers announced their return last month with a live performance of the first single “Roots and Wings” on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Wallflowers’ Exit Wounds will be available across digital platforms, compact disc, and standard black vinyl. A limited Opaque Purple Vinyl edition will be available at Independent Retailers worldwide while a limited to 500 Purple Splatter vinyl edition will be available via New West Records. A limited to 500 Purple and Pink Splatter vinyl edition will be available via Nordic Retailers while a limited to 500 Purple and Silver Marbled vinyl edition will be available via the Magnolia Record Club.

A Super Deluxe Vinyl edition limited to 750 copies will be autographed by Jakob Dylan. It will also feature a linen-wrapped jacket, purple foil-stamped & numbered and housed & protected in a clear outer sleeve.

The Wallflowers’ Exit Wounds is available for pre-order NOW via NEW WEST RECORDS.