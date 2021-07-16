Toosii Shares New Song And Video “head over hills”

Toosii, a member of the 2021 XXL Freshman Class, is back with a brand new song, “head over hills.” While his previous record found his “heart cold” after a break-up, a renewed sense of hope infuses “head over hills,” as Toosii delivers a moving declaration of love and devotion, accompanied by emotive keyboards and a soulful guitar. The track was produced by ThatBossEvan (Lil Durk, YXNG K.A) and Rocky.

The Syracuse-born, North Carolina-raised rapper – who has surpassed one billion combined global streams across all of his songs – will return to the road next Friday, July 23, with an opening day performance at Rolling Loud Festival. He’ll launch his first-ever U.S. headline outing in the fall.

Being selected as a member of the 2021 XXL Freshman Class has given Toosii a new platform for creative expression. Earlier this week, he and fellow freshman Blxst shared this cypher. In his Freshman Freestyle, he took the opportunity to pay tribute to his mother.

Released earlier this month, “heart cold” was included in Uproxx’s round-up of “All The Best New Music From This Week.” Brooklyn Vegan said, “[Toosii’s] croon sounds great on this catchy, melancholic song” and Okayplayer hailed the accompanying visual as one of the “Best Rap Videos of the Week.”

Toosii’s early 2021 mixtape, Thank You For Believing (South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records), earned praise from critics and tastemakers alike, including The Fader, Complex and The Source. HotNewHipHop observed, “He’s one of the strongest young faces rising in the rap game, impressing the masses with his emotional melodies and his raw storytelling.” XXL hailed “5’5” ft Latto as one of the “Best Hip-Hop Songs of 2021 So Far.”

Propelled by his gift for drenching real lyrics in rich emotion, Toosii has proven himself to be one of rap’s most relatable rising stars, able to touch hearts and minds with his honest tales of street life and lost love, detailing his journey from a lost kid surrounded by tragedy to a national sensation full of promise.