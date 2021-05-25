Toosii Unveils New Video for “Red Die”

After celebrating the release of his new mixtape, Thank You For Believing, and his latest career milestone – surpassing one billion combined global streams across all of his songs – Toosii is back with a new video, “Red Die.” Filled with friends, cash and cars, the clip’s joyful sense of comradery is balanced by Toosii’s memories of loved ones who have departed and the existential questions that haunt him – “Ask God ‘why me?’/Must be two sides to the story siamese.” The video was directed by NoRatchetss, who helmed the official video for the title song from Toosii’s Poetic Pain.

“Red Die” is the closing track from Thank You For Believing, which debuted in the top 25 of the Billboard 200. Other standout tracks include “what it cost” and “back together,” which appeared on XXL’sweekly list of the “best new songs,” plus “shop” featuring. DaBaby.

Toosii has proven to be one of rap’s most relatable rising stars. While hiscareer has been percolating in North Carolina for years, Toosii found staggering success in February 2020 on the strength of Platinum Heart. The album hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Albums chart and launched Toosii into the top 10 of Rolling Stone’s Breakthrough 25 chart.

He quickly followed those achievements with Poetic Pain in September 2020. Toosii earned his first Gold record in January 2021 – for his top 10 Urban radio hit, “Love Cycle.” He is Audiomack’s latest #UpNow artist and Billboard named him as an artist to watch, noting, “Toosii is coming for the crown.”

Tickets are on sale HERE for the Thank You for Believing tour – Toosii’s first-ever U.S. headline outing. He will also perform at numerous festivals, including Rolling Loud, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.