Topic & Bebe Rexha Unveil Official Video for “Chain My Heart”

Topic and Bebe Rexha take viewers into a shadowy, sexually-charged world in the official video for their hit single, “Chain My Heart.” Jason Lester – who directed the feature film High Resolution and has helmed videos for such artists as Lauv, Julia Michaels and Cautious Clay – unfurls a bold, noirish clip that chases the two artists and a crew of leather-clad dancers through an industrial Los Angeles location, with a nod to 80s videos and action films and a wink to Berlin nightlife.

Since its release via Astralwerks last month, “Chain My Heart” has amassed over 14 million combined global streams. The Nocturnal Times hailed the track as “undeniably one of [Topic’s] most contagiously catchy singles to date.” PLNKWIFI said, “Seriously, this is a song you’ll want to hold onto with all your might…an absolutely addicting track that encourages us to keep those who we love as close to us as possible.” Topic talks about collaborating with Rexha in this recent POPJUICE feature.



“Chain My Heart” comes on the heels of the release of Bebe’s Better Mistakes – the sophomore album from the Diamond-selling, two-time GRAMMY nominee – and Topic’s collaboration with ATB and​A7S, “Your Love (9pm).” The acclaimed producer recently dropped a remix of “You,” giving the Regard + Troye Sivan + Tate McRae single a sultry, summery club vibe. His exuberant, soulful remix of Moby’s new version of “Natural Blues” ft. Gregory Porter & Amythyst Kiah can be heard HERE. Topic and A7S were nominated for a Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song for their 2020 hit, “Breaking Me,” which has racked up more than 1.7 billion combined streams worldwide.