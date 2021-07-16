Turnstile Announces New Album & Enlists Blood Orange on New Track

Turnstile announces their new album GLOW ON, out August 27th via Roadrunner Records, and shares the new song, “ALIEN LOVE CALL” feat. Blood Orange. The track is available today on all streaming platforms and joined by a music video of Hi8 live performance footage directed and edited by the band’s own Brendan Yates and Pat McCrory.

Recorded with producer Mike Elizondo and co-produced by Yates, GLOW ON follows TURNSTILE’s 2018 album TIME & SPACE, which saw the Baltimore band charting new ground for hardcore, expanding stylistic boundaries and celebrating new possibilities. With GLOW ON that utopic vision is fully realized; 15 tracks devoid of borders, boundaries, or entry obstacles, only abundant imagination, heart, and grooves plucked from all corners of the musical spectrum. GLOW ON includes the singles “HOLIDAY,” “MYSTERY,” “NO SURPRISE,” and “T.L.C. (TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION) from TURNSTILE’s recent TURNSTILE LOVE CONNECTION EP and companion short film. GLOW ON also includes guest features from Blood Orange on “ALIEN LOVE CALL,” “LONELY DEZIRES,” with additional vocal contributions on “ENDLESS.”

Bringing superhuman energy to the stage, TURNSTILE are scheduled to perform a string of sold-out headline shows this summer, which kick off August 22nd at Irving Plaza in New York City and conclude with a performance on September 9th at Metro in Chicago, IL. Later this fall they are set for a series of festival performances, including Dover, Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival (9/23), Louisville, Kentucky’s Louder Than Life (9/24), Indianola, Iowa’s Knotfest (9/25), followed by appearances next year at Spain’s Primavera Sound on 6/5, France’s Hellfest on 6/23, and the united Kingdom’s Outbreak Festival on 6/24.

Always more appeal than demand, more liberation than limitation, TURNSTILE extended their hand in 2018 with TIME & SPACE. Recorded with producer Will Yip, TIME & SPACE marked Turnstile’s Roadrunner Records debut and saw the band exploding the most outsized tropes of hardcore with tremendous heart. The album earned “Best of 2018” honors from The New Yorker, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, NPR Billboard and more, with GQ naming TIME & SPACE one of “The Best Albums That Shaped the 2010s.”

Reminding us that all music is dance music, TURNSTILE linked up with Australian producer Mall Grab in 2020 to release SHARE A VIEW, a collaborative EP of three reimagined TIME & SPACE tracks – “Generator,” “Real Thing,” and “I Don’t Wanna Be Blind.”