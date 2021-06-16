Twenty One Pilots Announce 2021-2022 Global “Takeøver Tour”

GRAMMY Award winning duo Twenty One Pilots have announced details of their 2021 – 2022 global “Takeøver Tour.” The new dates will kick off on September 21st and see Twenty One Pilots performing multiple nights in Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Columbus, Atlanta, and London, scaling in each market from rare and intimate club performances to full-on arena spectacles.

Registration for first access to tickets is open now via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform and will run through 8:00PM ET / 5:00PM PT on Saturday, June 19th. For complete details and ticket availability for Twenty One Pilots’ “Takeøver Tour,” visit http://www.twentyonepilots.com/takeovertour.

Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun commented, “Wow. We’re playing shows again. I couldn’t visualize taking another break like we did before Trench, but then we were forced to. Live shows coming back is something I think we’ve all really been waiting for, and we can’t wait to see you again soon.”

News of the tour dates follows the recent release of Twenty One Pilot’s acclaimed new album, Scaled And Icy, which is available today on all streaming platforms and in a variety of formats at http://www.store.twentyonepilots.com.

Scaled And Icy debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top “Rock Albums” and “Alternative Albums” charts while landing at No. 3 on the “Billboard 200,” marking the biggest opening week for a rock album in 2021. The new record is highlighted by standouts “Saturday,” “Choker” and lead single “Shy Away,” which is currently #1 at Alternative Radio for an eighth consecutive week. Having ascended to #1 at the format in just three weeks, “Shy Away” places the duo in an elite group of acts with multiple songs to rise to #1 at the format in three weeks or less including: U2, R.E.M., The Cure, Linkin Park, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Foo Fighters.

Furthermore, Twenty One Pilots recently shared a performance of “Shy Away” from their first-ever global streaming event, “Twenty One Pilots – Livestream Experience.” Originally broadcasted around the globe on May 21st, “Twenty One Pilots – Livestream Experience” ushered in a new standard in the livestreaming space with Billboard declaring, “After seven months of meticulous planning and two weeks of marathon rehearsals, Twenty One Pilots pulled off a home-brewed Las Vegas-worthy spectacle.”