Valley Delivers an Upbeat Clapback to the Pressures of the Music Industry on New Single “SOCIETY”

On the heels of their explosive track, “Like 1999”, today JUNO nominated, alternative-pop band, Valley shares their new song “SOCIETY” via Capitol Records. Valley – comprised of Rob Laska, Karah James, Mickey Brandolino and Alex DiMauro – have spent the past two years developing organic buzz through a personal and intimate connection with their fans.

“SOCIETY” hinges on a hummable, clean guitar riff. Its head-bopping beat thumps in the background as Valley gleefully nods to “You Get What You Give” by The New Radicals and “Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus. Laska comments, “To us, both those songs have such an uplifting chorus but lyrically deal with some frustration with the world / pop culture and just not letting it get you down. They both lyrically touch on not following the rules just because you’re told to; trusting your own beliefs and making your own decisions.”

If TikTok happened in 1998, it might sound like this song. Underpinned by dancefloor-ready piano, the track rides this momentum towards the sweeping and shimmering hook. On the song’s meaning, Laska explains, “’SOCIETY’ tells a story of how our career can sometimes feel. We exist within an ever-changing creative industry full of opinions and music machines making everything go round. At times, what you truly have to say as an artist can feel diminished or not as important when it comes to the context of making a product or something that people will label as sellable and listenable. At the end of the day, ‘SOCIETY’ is Valley accepting the terms and conditions of our identity, songs and career, the fact that we’ll never be able to please everyone but also coming to terms that no matter what the public considers to be a ‘hit,’ we tell ourselves we’re always going to follow our own artistic arrow.”

After an unprecedented year for live music, Valley is excited to reconnect with their fans to perform across North America. The band is gearing up to play Wunderbus Festival in Columbus, OH and Bottlerock Festival in Napa Valley, CA at the end of the summer and then joining COIN on a 17-date North American tour this fall. See full list of tour dates below.

Sat Aug 28 – Sun Aug 29 Columbus, OH Wonderbus Festival

Fri Sep 3 – Sun Sep 5 Napa Valley, CA Bottlerock Festival

Tue Oct 26 Birmingham, AL Iron City Music Hall

Wed Oct 27 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Fri Oct 29 Chicago, IL House Of Blues

Sat Oct 30 St. Louis, MO Del Mar

Tue Nov 02 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater

Wed Nov 03 Kansas City, MO The Truman

Fri Nov 05 Denver, CO The Summit

Sat Nov 06 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex

Mon Nov 08 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

Tue Nov 09 Vancouver, BC Rio

Thu Nov 11 Seattle, WA Showbox Sodo

Sat Nov 13 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Mon Nov 15 San Diego, CA Observatory North Park

Wed Nov 17 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

Fri Nov 19 Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

Sat Nov 20 Austin, TX Emo’s

Sun Nov 21 Houston, TX House Of Blues