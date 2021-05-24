Static Multimedia

Valley Maker Announces North American Tour Dates

Valley Maker (Austin Crane) is excited to announce North American tour dates in support of his recent studio album, When the Day Leaves (Frenchkiss Records). The first leg kicks off on August 12 in Columbia, SC and concludes in Nashville, TN on September 1. The tour picks back up in Ft. Collins, CO on October 14 and ends on December 16 in Greenville, SC. Valley Maker is also playing a one-off show in Charleston, SC on July 10 at the Charleston Music Hall. 

All dates are listed below. Tickets are on-sale, May 25 at 10am local time via valleymaker.com/tour.

Crane also shares a clip of “Mockingbird” – a single off When the Day Leaves. He recorded the song on his porch in Columbia, SC.

Valley Maker Tour Dates


July 10 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall 
August 12 – Columbia,SC – Hunter Gatherer 
August 14 – Charlotte, NC – Not Just Coffee
August 15 – Carrboro,NC – Cat’s Cradle 
August 17 – Washington,DC Songbyrd 
August 19 – Brooklyn,NY The Bell House 
August 24 – Detroit,MI – The Sanctuary 
August 26 – Milwaukee,WI – The Back Room @ Colectivo 
August 27 – Minneapolis,MN – 7th St. Entry 
August 28 – Chicago,IL – Schuba’s 
August 29 – Bloomington IN – The Bishop
August 30 – Cincinnati, OH – MOTR 
August 31 – Lexington,KY – The Burl 
September 1 – Nashville,TN – The Basement 
October 14 – Ft. Collins,CO – Everyday Joe’s 
October 15 – Denver,CO Globe Hall 
November 11 – Vancouver,BC – Fox Cabaret
November 12 – Seattle,WA – The Crocodile 
November 13 – Portland,OR – Mississippi Studios
November 16 – San Francisco,CA – The Chapel 
November 18 – Los Angeles,CA – Zebulon
November 19 – Long Beach,CA – The Living Room 
November 21 – San Diego,CA -The Casbah 
December 4 – Louisville,KY -Zanzabar 
December 5 – Memphis,TN Hi – Tone Café
December 8 – Mobile,AL – Merry Widow
December 9 – Gainesville,FL – High Dive
December 10 – Jacksonville,FL – Blue Jay Listening Room
December 11 – Decatur,GA – Eddie’s Attic
December 16 – Greenville, SC-Radio Room

