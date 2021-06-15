Van Morrison Announces Fall 2021/Winter 2022 US Tour Dates

Van Morrison has announced an upcoming series of U.S. live dates. The schedule begins September 25 at Greenwood, CO’s Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre and culminates with a three-night-stand at Las Vegas, NV’s The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on February 18, 19, and 20.

American Express Card Member Presales for the October 2, 2021 show at Los Angeles, CA’s Hollywood Bowl are available now through Thursday, June 17 at 10 pm (PDT). Ticketmaster and local presales begin Thursday, June 17 at 10 am (local).

All remaining tickets will be on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18 at 10 am (local). For complete details and ticket availability, visit www.vanmorrison.com.

SEPTEMBER

25 – Greenwood Village, CO – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

28 – Napa, CA – Oxbow RiverStage

30 – Berkeley, CA – The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

OCTOBER

2 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

3 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

5 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

FEBRUARY 2022

12 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock

14 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckard Hall

15 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckard Hall

18 – Las Vegas, NV – The Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace

19 – Las Vegas, NV – The Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace

20 – Las Vegas, NV – The Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace

The upcoming tour follows the release earlier this year of Morrison’s 42nd studio album, Latest Record Project: Volume 1, available now via Exile/BMG on double-CD, deluxe-CD, triple-vinyl, and digital formats. The 28-track double album includes such recently released songs as “Love Should Come With A Warning,” “Latest Record Project,” and “Only A Song.”

Purchase/Stream Latest Record Project: Volume 1

Latest Record Project: Volume 1 affirms Morrison as an artist of integrity and distinction, channeling his love of blues, R&B, jazz, and soul into a sound that’s dynamic and utterly contemporary. While the album touches upon Morrison’s classic brand of romantic sentiment and late-night warmth, the overriding theme is a straight-talking commentary on contemporary life, with songs spanning the saxophone-led R&B gem “Jealousy” and the joyful, country-tinged “A Few Bars Early” to the spirited Them-style garage rock of the self-explanatory “Stop Bitching, Do Something.”