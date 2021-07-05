Villagers Unveil Music Video for “So Simpatico” Off Upcoming Fifth Album

As the release of Villagers’ fifth album Fever Dreams edges closer – due August 20th via Domino – Conor O’Brien is delighted to unveil the second song from the upcoming record. The new track, “So Simpatico,” begins with twinkling glockenspiel and intimate vocals, before swelling to a transformative and mesmerizing refrain from O’Brien: “The more I know, the more I care”.

Conor says of “So Simpatico”: “It’s a song of devotion; whether to a person, the self, or the art of being, a struggle for authenticity is at its core. We all jammed and recorded an early version with too many words and I took it home and simplified it until it was as pure an expression as possible. It’s a pop song about the essence of love.”

Director Rosie Barrett adds about the video: “So Simpatico is a journey of awakening and self-reflection of a sad clown finding love within himself and sparking that zest for life that was lost some time ago. Creating a visual narrative for this beautiful song was a joy as I have been long admiring Conor’s music. I had the pleasure of working with a brilliant cast and crew in the making and I am very excited to see this video out in the world.”