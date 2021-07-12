Vince Staples Releases “Are You With That?” Music Video

Vince Staples released the official music video for “Are You With That?” off his new self-titled album out now via Blacksmith Recordings / Motown Records. The video for the “moody slow jam” (Rolling Stone) – also described by NPR as a “somber summer anthem for Staples’ hometown of North Long Beach” – was directed by Jack Begert (Doja Cat, ScHoolboy Q).

“Are You With That?” is the second video Staples has shared from the project, following “Law Of Averages,” which he debuted ahead of the album’s release.

Of the new Kenny Beats-produced LP, Staples says, “This project really gives much more information about me that wasn’t out there before. That’s why I went with that title. I feel like I’ve been trying to tell the same story. As you go on in life, your point of view changes. This is another take on myself that I might not have had before.”

The celebrated rapper’s latest body of work is also just the beginning of his busy 2021. He is currently working on several creative projects with additional details to be announced throughout the year.