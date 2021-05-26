Warner Chappell Music Signs Co-Publishing Deal with Breakout Hip-Hop Artist 42 Dugg

Warner Chappell Music, the global publishing arm of Warner Music Group, announced today that it has entered into a co-publishing agreement with breakout hip-hop artist 42 Dugg, who is signed to both Yo Gotti’s CMG label and Lil Baby’s 4PF imprint as part of a joint venture.

The announcement comes on the heels of the release of the Detroit native’s new project, Free Dem Boyz, which dropped last week and includes collaborations with Roddy Ricch, Future, Lil Durk, EST Gee, Rowdy Rebel and Fivio Foreign. Dugg’s collaboration with Roddy on “4 Da Gang” recently hit Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart for the first time and landed on its Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

Last year, Dugg was featured on the acclaimed RIAA double-platinum single, “We Paid,” which quickly became the standout track from the deluxe version of Lil Baby’s No. 1 album, My Turn. He also kicked off the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards alongside Lil Baby for a rendition of their smash hit, marking the Detroit native’s first nationally televised performance.

Warner Chappell Music President of A&R, U.S., Ryan Press said: “This is 42 Dugg’s moment. His performance on ‘We Paid’ has earned praise from fans, fellow artists, and critics alike, and I believe he’s well on his way to becoming one of the industry’s next big stars. My longtime friend and business partner Yo Gotti has played such an important role in helping 42 Dugg get to where he is today, and I can’t wait to see what we all accomplish together.”

42 Dugg added: “Ryan and the whole Warner Chappell crew are connected to some of the best artists and producers in the game and I have a lot of respect for their work. I look forward to collaborating with their team and taking my music to the next level.”

Yo Gotti shared: “It’s great to be locked in with Ryan and the Warner Chappell team and partner on this new endeavor together. Dugg is a superstar and we’re all committed to putting him in the right position to succeed and elevate his music career.”

Beyond Dugg’s high-profile collaborations, he also disrupted the industry with his own music, starting with the release of his acclaimed project Young & Turnt 2 in March 2020 that featured collaborations with Gotti, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, Dej Loaf and Babyface Ray and standout songs like “Not A Rapper,” “Hard Times” and “Big 4’s.” Y&T2 resulted in Dugg’s debut on the Billboard 200 chart and peaked at No. 6 on Billboard’s Independent Album chart.

Over the past year, Dugg has continued to deliver a combination of explosive verses and introspective bars in his featured appearances alongside Meek Mill, Big Sean, Marshmello, T.I., Blac Youngsta and Mulatto, among countless others.