Waterparks Release New Music Video for “Violet!”  

Waterparks debut a brand video for their single, ‘Violet!’, off of their recently released album, Greatest Hits. The purple-hued video is simultaneously fun and avant garde, fitting for the undeniably brilliant track.

‘Violet!’ is the most recent single off of Greatest Hits – the song is playful with an addicting beat and Awsten’s catchy lyrics will be stuck in your head all day. With this video, Waterparks’ play on the song’s lyric “No I’m not a stalker but I watch you while you’re walkin’,” featuring a giant eye that appears throughout the video, watching the guys. Viewers surely won’t be able to take their eyes off of the “Violet!” video, either.

Fresh off of the massively anticipated Greatest Hits album release, the band is starting a brand new era of their music! Fans The 17-track album features fan favorite tracks “Just Kidding”, “You’d Be Paranoid Too (If Everyone Was Out To Get You)”, “Numb” and the Daft Punk-esque “Snow Globe”.



The band is gearing up for an upcoming performance as part of The Wiltern Livestream Series on June 4. Waterparks have also rescheduled their Europe headline tour for 2022 and have just been confirmed to play at the 2021 Slam Dunk Festivals! Waterparks are definitely back in full force and ready to share more of their brilliant music with fans.

Get tickets for the Wiltern Livestream Series here

Get tickets for Waterparks’ 2022 Europe Tour here