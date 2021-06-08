Wavves Shares Title-Track and Video from New Album Hideaway

Wavves shares the third offering from their forthcoming album Hideaway. The title-track of the album, “Hideaway” incisively cuts through the pitfalls of empty self-affirmations, and comes with volume two of the Hideaway album video trilogy directed by Jesse Lirola and styled by Ally Hilfiger.

The song follows the previously-released singles “Help Is On The Way,” which The FADER said “is the band at their most optimistic. Sounding like “Warning”-era Green Day, Nathan Williams makes peace with the world’s ills and floats on past with barely a care in the world,” and “Sinking Feeling,” which was the #1 on the SubModern Specialty Singles Chart upon it’s release and the #2 most-added song at NACC.

Hideaway is out July 16th via Fat Possum Records. Across its brief but impactful nine tracks, the album, produced by Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio, is about what happens when you get old enough to take stock of the world around you and realize that no one is going to save you but yourself, and even that might be a tall order.

“It’s real peaks and valleys with me,” Nathan Williams says. “I can be super optimistic and I can feel really good, and then I can hit a skid and it’s like an earthquake hits my life, and everything just falls apart. Some of it is my own doing, of course.” It’s this self awareness that permeates each of Hideaway’s songs, marking them each as mature reckonings with who he is.

Hideaway is the follow-up to their 2017 album, You’re Welcome, and arrives after Consequence of Sound named them one of the 100 Best Pop Punk Bands of all time. The album also comes after Williams’ project with his brother Joel, Sweet Valley, launched their Patreon where the duo create a remix for every Sopranos episode strictly using sounds from that episode. Subscribers to the Patreon get access to the songs as well as art, behind-the-scenes footage of their process, merchandise, and audio stems.

Wavves

Hideaway

Fat Possum Records

July 16, 2021

1. Thru Hell

2. Hideaway

3. Help Is On The Way

4. Sinking Feeling

5. Honeycomb

6. The Blame

7. Marine Life

8. Planting a Garden 9. Caviar