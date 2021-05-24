Willie Nelson, Family & Friends Back on the Road Again with Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Willie Nelson, Blackbird Presents, Live Nation, and the Outlaw Music Festival Tour are thrilled to be back on the road again. Willie will once again be live and in concert with his family and friends, including Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Gov’t Mule, Lucinda Williams, Ryan Bingham, Margo Price, Yola, Kathleen Edwards, Ida Mae, and more as part of the 14-stop tour starting this summer. (For artists performing in various cities, please refer to the specific market lineups listed below.)

Tickets for the general public go on sale Thursday, May 27, at 10 AM (local for each venue). VIP packages including great seats and exclusive festival merchandise will be available.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Outlaw Music Festival. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 25, at 10AM local until Wednesday, May 26, at 10PM local through Citi Entertainment. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

“The Outlaw Music Festival Tour has always been about family and friends coming together for a great day of music and fun, and with the amazing group of artists joining us, this year promises to be our most special Outlaw Tour to date. I just can’t wait to get back on the road again” says Willie Nelson.

Information on Individual Outlaw Music Festival Tour Dates & Lineups:

Sunday, August 22, 2021

Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheatre Willie Nelson & Family Chris Stapleton Ryan Bingham Yola

Friday, September 10, 2021

Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion Willie Nelson & Family Sturgill Simpson Gov’t Mule Margo Price

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann Willie Nelson & Family Sturgill Simpson Gov’t Mule Margo Price

Sunday, September 12, 2021

Saratoga, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center Willie Nelson & Family Sturgill Simpson Gov’t Mule Margo Price

Friday, September 17, 2021

Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre Willie Nelson & Family Sturgill Simpson Gov’t Mule Margo Price

Saturday, September 18, 2021

Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Willie Nelson & Family Sturgill Simpson Gov’t Mule Margo Price

Sunday, September 19, 2021

Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion Willie Nelson & Family Sturgill Simpson Gov’t Mule Margo Price

Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Willie Nelson & Family Sturgill Simpson Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Kathleen Edwards

Friday, September 24, 2021

Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion Willie Nelson & Family Sturgill Simpson Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Gov’t Mule Kathleen Edwards

Friday, October 15, 2021

Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion Willie Nelson & Family The Avett Brothers Gov’t Mule Lucinda Williams Ida Mae

Saturday, October 16, 2021

Irvine, CA – Five Point Amphitheatre Willie Nelson & Family The Avett Brothers Gov’t Mule Lucinda Williams Ida Mae

Sunday, October 17, 2021

San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre Willie Nelson & Family The Avett Brothers Ida Mae

Saturday, October 23, 2021

Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre Willie Nelson & Family The Avett Brothers Gov’t Mule Lucinda Williams Ida Mae

Sunday, October 24, 2021

Wheatland, CA – Toyota, Amphitheatre Willie Nelson & Family The Avett Brothers Gov’t Mule Lucinda Williams Ida Mae

For complete Outlaw Music Festival tour details, please visit: http://outlawmusicfest.com

#outlawmusicfest