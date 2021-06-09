Young Nudy Shares New Video “Soul Keeper” + new project DR. EV4L out now

Young Nudy shares a new video for “Soul Keeper,” a standout track from his new project DR. EV4L, out now via PDE Records/RCA Records. The video for “Soul Keeper” finds Nudy overlooking the Atlanta skyline, flexing his success in a high-end penthouse.

Featuring guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage and G Herbo, DR EV4L, is already garnering critical acclaim. Included on the project is it’s recently-released lead single, the quintessential Atlanta anthem “2Face” featuring G Herbo which Complex said “wastes no time immersing fans in [Nudy’s] warped world.”

Alongside the album, Young Nudy also launched his first NFT collection, which marks the first time an artist from East Atlanta has entered the crypto (NFT) space. The collection features a one-of-one auction for the Official DR.EV4L Artwork NFT packed with redeemables including another minted NFT for the back cover artwork of DR.EV4L, VIP tickets, never-seen-before polaroid photographs signed by Young Nudy and more.

There will also be a limited-edition version of the Official DR.EV4L Artwork NFT capped at 400 editions, also containing redeemables for token holders. All NFTs are available now until June 1st at YoungNudy.com.