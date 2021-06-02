YouTube Is Back as Official Live Stream Partner for Coachella 2022

YouTube announces it is back as the official live stream partner for Coachella 2022, marking its tenth year delivering the coveted festival to music fans around the world.

In 2020, YouTube became the world’s largest virtual venue and stage, connecting artists and fans and bringing them together through reimagined live streamed music moments. While Coachella 2020 did not take place, YouTube brought the desert to the living rooms of fans around the world by celebrating Coachella’s legacy with the YouTube Originals documentary release of “Coachella: 20 Years in the Desert.” Premiering on what would have been weekend 1 of the fest, loyal festival-goers from across the globe tuned into #couchella on YouTube, where they were transported from their living rooms back to the desert in Indio as the festival’s creators, performers and so many more reflected back on 20 years of extraordinary Coachella-defining music moments.

Over the years, Coachella has brought many of the world’s biggest musicians to its stages including AC/DC, Beyoncé, Calvin Harris, Childish Gambino, Diplo, J Balvin, Kendrick Lamar, Madonna, Radiohead, and countless others. The festival has also provided a stage for some of the world’s brightest rising stars at pivotal moments in their careers from Bad Bunny to Billie Eilish, BLACKPINK, Dillon Francis, Lizzo, Rosalía, Post Malone and many more. YouTube’s billions of fans have been able to experience many of these monumental performances no matter where they are.

Music is meant to unite and YouTube is proud to do its part bringing the magic of these live music celebrations back into the lives of the world’s music fans for two weekends in a row:

· Coachella Weekend 1: April 15 -17, 2022

· Coachella Weekend 2: April 22 – 24, 2022

You can register now to access the Coachella 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT at Coachella.com. Stay tuned for more details to come as YouTube and Goldenvoice work together to bring the global music community back together safely in 2022.