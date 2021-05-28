YSL Artist Yung Kayo Releases New Single “bstroy socks”

Young Stoner Life Records recording artist Yung Kayo releases his new single “bstroy socks”. The single’s title and inspiration comes from the streetwear brand Bstroy, which was founded by Kayo’s good friend Duey Catorze, who also designed the “bestroy socks” cover art. Kayo’s affinity for fashion is prominent throughout his work and echos in his music, as seen in the creative for the single. “bstroy socks'” is high energy and sonically complex, featuring Kayo’s hypnotic bars.

“bstroy socks” comes off the back of Kayo’s appearance on Young Stoner Life Records’ compilation album Slime Language 2, where he can be heard on standout tracks “Proud Of You” alongside Young Thug & Lil Uzi Vert and “GFU” with Yak Gotti & Shek Wes. Yung Kayo is making waves with his up-tempo futuristic rap style that melds his fluid flows and undeniable energy. As he gears up for the release of his next project, Kayo is proving that whether fans want to rage in a mosh pit or vibe to a melody he’s capable of doing it all.