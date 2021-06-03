YSL Artist Yung Kayo Releases New Single “not in the mood”

Young Stoner Life Records recording artist Yung Kayo releases his new single “not in the mood”. With production from Working On Dying producers, F1lthy and Lukrative, whose production credits include work for Drake, Future, Lil Uzi Vert, and more; Kayo’s infectious hook is the perfect pairing with the mid-tempo and hard-hitting beat. The theme behind “not in the mood” was inspired by Mood Swings, a clothing brand co-owned by his older brother that has permeated streetwear culture, living in the closets of rappers such as Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti, Coi Leray, and more.



Kayo’s affinity for fashion is prominent throughout his work and is also a common theme in his last single “bstroy socks”; the track was inspired by the brand Bstroy founded by Kayo’s friend, Duey Catorze, who also designed the “bstroy socks” cover art.

Both tracks will be featured on his forthcoming EP “loading…” to come later this month. “bstroy socks” and “not in the mood” serve as a follow up to his appearance on Young Stoner Life Records’ compilation album Slime Language 2, where he can be heard on standout tracks “Proud Of You” alongside Young Thug & Lil Uzi Vert and “GFU” with Yak Gotti & Shek Wes.

Yung Kayo is making waves with his up-tempo, futuristic rap style that melds his fluid flows and undeniable energy.As he gears up for the release of his next project, Kayo is proving that whether fans want to rage in a mosh pit or vibe to a melody he’s capable of doing it all.