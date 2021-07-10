YSL Signee YTB Trench Releases Video for “3roken Soul”

Young Stoner Life Records signee YTB Trench releases his new single and music video for “3roken Soul” off of his forthcoming project. The heartfelt single’s conception brought tears to his eyes as he was inspired by his grandmother and his own painful journey. When talking about the song Trench states that “This release is about a combination of pain, lesson, and reason. There’s so many different messages to just focus on one so I don’t even know where to start. It’s just about a broken kid who is fed up–but not with anyone–with himself. And it’s about how he speaks all his pain into existence but still somehow finds a way to overcome every obstacle. It’s really just a message to people who feel like they’re the only broken soul. There is more of us, we’re just all unique in our own way and pretty soon they’ll see in my music how my pain made me who I am but also separated me from the world.”

The visuals convey the single’s message as YTB Trench stands solely in front of a microphone letting the audience hone in on his emotion and powerful lyricism. Trench maintains his distinct sound and soulful delivery that captures the intentions of his words in each verse to hook his listeners.

“3roken Soul” follows up “F.O.F.G” and his standout performance on “Paid The Fine” featuring Lil Baby and label mates Young Thug and Gunna. The groundbreaking video for “Paid The Fine” went viral after the rappers teamed up to pay the bonds of inmates within Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail; a facility that recently attracted local media attention for its extensive overcrowding with over 2900 incarcerated individuals, more than 400 people over maximum capacity. Also housed on the album is a remix to Trench’s song “My City” and the “Mob Ties”.

The latest standout from the Young Stoner Life Records collective, look out for more from YTB Trench.