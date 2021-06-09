“A Madea Homecoming”: Tyler Perry Brings His Beloved Character Out of Retirement and to Netflix

Multi-hyphenate media mogul Tyler Perry brings his beloved character Madea out of retirement for a 12th installment titled A Madea Homecoming, only on Netflix.
Director: Tyler Perry
Writer: Tyler Perry
Producers: Will Areu, Mark Swinton
Executive Producers: Tyler Perry, Michelle Sneed
Madea will be shot entirely at Tyler Perry Studios and released on Netflix in 2022.
Perry’s films, including 11 in the Madea franchise, have grossed over 1 billion dollars at the North American box office.
This continues Perry’s work with Netflix following last year’s release of A Fall From Grace which was seen by 39M households in its first month. He is also writing, directing and producing A Jazzman’s Blues for Netflix. Starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer, the film unravels forty years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.