“A Madea Homecoming”: Tyler Perry Brings His Beloved Character Out of Retirement and to Netflix

Multi-hyphenate media mogul Tyler Perry brings his beloved character Madea out of retirement for a 12th installment titled A Madea Homecoming, only on Netflix.

Director: Tyler Perry

Writer: Tyler Perry

Producers: Will Areu, Mark Swinton

Executive Producers: Tyler Perry, Michelle Sneed

Madea will be shot entirely at Tyler Perry Studios and released on Netflix in 2022.

Perry’s films, including 11 in the Madea franchise, have grossed over 1 billion dollars at the North American box office.

This continues Perry’s work with Netflix following last year’s release of A Fall From Grace which was seen by 39M households in its first month. He is also writing, directing and producing A Jazzman’s Blues for Netflix. Starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer, the film unravels forty years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.