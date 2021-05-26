All Episodes of Mystery Series “Whitstable Pearl” Now Available on Acorn TV

Starring Kerry Godliman (Ricky Gervais’ After Life) as the titular Pearl Nolan, the new six-part British detective drama Whitstable Pearl made its exclusive worldwide debut this week on Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ acclaimed streaming service specializing in British and International television.

Based on the much-loved novels The Whitstable Pearl Mystery and Disappearance at Oare by Julie Wassmer (EastEnders), Whitstable Pearl is brought to the screen for the first time by iconic Norwegian filmmaker Øystein Karlsen (Exit, Dag, Lilyhammer). The series also stars Howard Charles (The Musketeers, Shadow and Bone) and Frances Barber (Doctor Who, Silk.)

Whitstable Pearl explores the dark undercurrents of murder and debauchery swirling beneath the surface of the picturesque English seaside town of Whitstable, famous for its native oysters and buffeted by the prevailing winds and spray of the North Sea.

Episode Descriptions

Episode 3: Civil War – Premiering Monday, May 31

When a recently retired DCI is shot dead during an English Civil War reenactment, Mike immediately suspects the victim’s wife, but she hires Pearl to find out if someone could be targeting her, too. Pearl and Mike plan a date, but a miscommunication puts them at odds.

Episode 4: Disappearance at Oare – Premiering Monday, June 7

Pearl agrees to help a woman who received a note claiming her missing husband did not die from suicide. Pearl connects the case to a grief-counseling church group and a drowning years ago. As Christmas approaches, Mike sinks into a depression, despite taking on a new flat in Whitstable.

Episode 5: A Cup O’Kindness – Premiering Monday, June 14

When a mother takes her daughter out for a boat ride despite the father’s wishes, the boat starts taking on water and the two need to be rescued. Was it an accident, or were they targeted? Pearl investigates while Mike tries to enjoy his time off from police duty in the days before New Year’s Eve.

Episode 6: The Man on The Blue Plaque – Premiering Monday, June 21

A 30-year-old skeleton washes up on the shore, and the victim has a very personal connection to Pearl. Pearl’s budding romance with Mike is threatened when he identifies a suspect close to home.