AMC Networks Unveils New Content Initiative Designed to Get People Talking

AMC unveiled a new content initiative that invites conversation around difficult issues, from dated content in classic movies to timely documentaries. The ongoing initiative is presented under the “Can We Talk About This?” umbrella. This month, in honor of Juneteenth, a holiday celebrating freedom and the end of slavery, SundanceTV will feature an extended “Can We Talk About This?” segment to accompany the powerful documentary The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World with future titles also available on AMC+.

Hosted by comedian and pop culture aficionado Jordan Carlos (The Nightly Show), the first documentary films’ guest panelists will include NBA Hall of Famer Chris Bosh, NFL player Kareem Jackson, NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson and actor Terrence Terrell.

Starting late last year, AMC Networks produced a number of Can We Talk About This? segments, hosted by Carlos with a variety of guests, to run alongside popular movies that contained difficult elements when viewed through today’s lens. The segments discussed cinematic blind spots with honesty, humor and nuance. Previous and upcoming segments include Carlos and Margaret Cho for Sixteen Candles, Murray Hill for Grease, Michelle Buteau for Pretty Woman, Jon Lovett for Forrest Gump, and Jenny Slate for Fast Times at Ridgemont High, among others. These segments will continue, while Can We Talk About This? expands to feature a different documentary every month, followed be a new conversation around the timely topics it raises. Website: canwetalkaboutthis.tv

“There is no shortage of challenging, painful or just problematic things to talk about today,” said Aisha Thomas-Petit, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion officer of AMC Networks. “As a media company serving millions of viewers and fans, we want to be part of enabling and facilitating broad, brave discussions about topics that impact society’s past and present and lead to sustainable progress in the future. That was the motivation behind the creation of Can We Talk About This?, an overarching company content initiative designed to spark conversation, perspective and a positive exchange of ideas in a variety of forms that will continue to evolve over time.”

Blake Callaway, GM of SundanceTV, IFC, BBCA said, “There are so many issues and not enough conversations. Can We Talk About This? is a chance to present a great movie, take a fresh look at the issue at the center, and get some conversations started?”

Upcoming films include:

The Stand: How One Gesture Shook the World (Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 10pm ET)

Revisit the story behind the iconic images that shocked the world in 1968. This 2020 film explores the motives, the fallout, and the reverberating repercussions behind Tommie Smith and John Carlos’s gesture of defiance and freedom during the 1968 Olympics. Guest Panelists: NBA Hall of Famer Chris Bosh and NFL player Kareem Jackson of the Denver Broncos will discuss how these issues continue in current times.

That’s Wild (Monday, July 19) – That’s Wild tells the story of three at-risk, African American teenagers on a journey from the streets of Atlanta to the rugged outback of Colorado. Follow Clifford (16), Nicholas (13), and Ahmani (13) as they set out on a quest to ascend four 12,000 ft mountain peaks and witness how this experience impacts their daily lives. Guest Panelists: NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson and actor and youth mentor Terrence Terrell of CBS comedy B Positive explore the problematic perceptions of young Black men in culture.

1275 Days (Monday, August 23, Broadcast Premiere) – After a botched home invasion, 15-year-old Blake finds himself facing a virtual life prison sentence. With the support of his mother and his high school sweetheart, they take on the system in hopes of a second chance. An uphill battle ensues for 1,275 days in small town Indiana where this family vows to keep fighting. Guest Panelists: TBD

Coming up in November, Can We Talk About This? will feature Woman on Fire, following the first openly transgender firefighter in New York City.