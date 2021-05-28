Breeders Series Starring Martin Freeman Gets Third Season

Sky original Breeders, the honest and uncompromising comedy about the challenges of parenthood, has been renewed for a third series. Starring Emmy and BAFTA-winning Martin Freeman (Fargo, Sherlock, Black Panther) and International Emmy and BAFTA-nominated Daisy Haggard (Back to Life, Episodes, Black Mirror), the renewal coincides with the launch of the second series on Sky One and streaming service NOW on Thursday 27 May. All ten episodes will be available on demand.

Breeders is produced by Avalon (Starstruck, The Russell Howard Hour, Spitting Image, Taskmaster) and FX Productions for FX Networks and Sky Originals. With widespread critical acclaim for the first series, Daisy Haggard has been nominated for this year’s British Academy Television Award, Female Performance in a Comedy Programme, for her role as Ally.

Martin Freeman commented: “I’m very happy to get to do another series of the show. We’re delighted that Sky is with us in spending time with the Worsleys, and hopefully let the audience see that, once again, no, they’re not alone”

The new series will continue to follow the relationship of parents Paul (Freeman) and Ally (Haggard) Worsley as they navigate the multitude of life challenges thrown at them by their children Luke and Ava, as well as their parents; Jackie (Joanna Bacon), Jim (Alun Armstrong) and Leah (Stella Gonet).