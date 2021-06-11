CD PROJEKT RED and Netflix Announce Witchercon

CD PROJEKT RED and Netflix announced the virtual fan event WitcherCon, unveiling the date and first details of their global online celebration of The Witcher franchise.

The announcement was teased via a Twitter conversation between the two companies, who are coming together to present the first ever multi-format event dedicated to The Witcher universe.

It's a date! — The Witcher (@witchergame) June 11, 2021

Taking place on Friday July 9th 2021, WitcherCon is an epic event for Witcher fans old and new, bringing together the worlds of The Witcher video games and the TV series. It will feature:

A variety of entertaining and interactive panels spotlighting the people who brought The Witcher to life in-game and on-screen.

Breaking news, exclusive behind the scenes and never-before-seen reveals from across The Witcher franchise.

Intimate looks into the creativity and production behind CD PROJEKT RED’s games, including the upcoming mobile game The Witcher: Monster Slayer, comic books and fan gear, AND Netflix’s live action series The Witcher plus merchandise, as well as the anime film Nightmare of the Wolf.

Expert explorations into the lore, legends, monsters and origins of the Continent.

Available on both Twitch and YouTube, WitcherCon will first air on July 9th at 7:00 PM CST. Fans will be able to watch WitcherCon across two separate streams, with each one containing exclusive content. The second stream, which also airs on Twitch and YouTube, will begin at 03:00 AM CST on July 10th.



The official WitcherCon website is now live, stay tuned for the full schedule.