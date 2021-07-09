Cozi TV Acquires “3rd Rock From the Sun” And Plans Special 10 Hour Marathon

Carsey-Werner Television and NBCUniversal Local’s COZI TV announced the national multicast network has acquired digital broadcast rights to 3rdRock from the Sun. The iconic, Emmy Award-winning comedy series will launch on COZI TV on July 18 with a special marathon and join the network’s regular lineup July 19 as the sitcom celebrates its landmark 25th anniversary.

Featuring an all-star ensemble cast led by John Lithgow, Jane Curtin, Kristen Johnston, French Stewart and a young, up-and-coming Joseph Gordon-Levitt, along with a who’s who of major guest stars, 3rd Rock joins a 24-hour lineup of TV’s all-time best shows and pop culture favorites on COZI TV’s network of 147 affiliates reaching more than 109 million homes and 90 percent of the country – including all top-10 U.S. television markets – as well as DISH Network (channel 252), fuboTV, HuluLive and YouTubeTV.

COZI TV will mark the launch of 3rd Rock on July 18 with a special 10-hour marathon of all 20 first season episodes, the COZI TV 3rd ROCK-A-THON, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. The following day, July 19, 3rd Rock will begin airing its regular COZI TV weekday and weekend time slots covering eight hours per week – Mondays through Fridays from 7 to 8 p.m. ET and Sundays from 5 to 7 p.m. ET and 11 p.m. to midnight ET.

From creators and former Saturday Night Live writers Bonnie and Terry Turner (Carsey-Werner’s That ‘70s Show, Coneheads, Wayne’s World 1 & 2, Tommy Boy, The Brady Bunch Movie), the two-time Emmy Award-winning best comedy about a space alien family trying to figure out the strange ways of Earth continues to enjoy widespread popularity a quarter century after its NBC network premiere.