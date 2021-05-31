Static Multimedia

David Harbour, Rachel Weisz, Michael Che, DJ Khaled on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!,’ May 31–June 4

Also Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place Part II”), Cillian Murphy and musical guest The Linda Lindas

ABC’s Emmy Award-winning late-night talk show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of May 31-June 4 (subject to change):

Monday, May 31 (OAD: 5/26/21)
1. Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place Part II”) 2. Diego Boneta (“Luis Miguel”) 3. Musical Guest “American Idol” winner

Tuesday, June 1
1. David Harbour (“Black Widow”) 2. William Jackson Harper (“The Underground Railroad”) 3. Musical Guest Half Alive

Wednesday, June 2
1. Rachel Weisz (“Black Widow”) 2. Rob Riggle (“Holey Moley”) 3. Musical Guest Willie Jones

Thursday, June 3
1. Michael Che (“That Damn Michal Che”) 2. Cillian Murphy (“A Quiet Place Part II”) 3. Musical Guest The Linda Lindas

Friday, June 4
1. DJ Khaled (“Khaled Khaled”) 2. Florence Pugh (“Black Widow”) 3. Musical Guest Fousheé

