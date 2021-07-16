DreamWorks Animation Debuts Season 5 Trailer of Fast & Furious: Spy Racers South Pacific

From Universal and DreamWorks Animation, the season five trailer for the hit Netflix series Fast & Furious: Spy Racers follows the crew on a world saving mission in the South Pacific.

It’s a race against time as the Spy Racers rush to rescue a kidnapped Tony only to discover that he has inexplicably lost the ability to do what he loves most – drive! The crew bands together on a mission traversing land, air and sea in the South Pacific to foil the dreaded arms dealer Sudarikov’s dangerous plans. But will Sudarikov’s secret weapon prove too powerful for the Spy Racers and ultimately succeed in endangering the world?

Inspired by Universal’s blockbuster Fast & Furious franchise, teenager Tony Toretto follows in the footsteps of his cousin Dom when he and his friends are recruited by a secret government agency to take down nefarious crime organizations across the globe. Tim Hedrick and Bret Haaland serve as executive producers and showrunners. The series is also executive produced by Vin Diesel, Chris Morgan and Neal H. Moritz who also serve as producers on the live-action Fast & Furious franchise.