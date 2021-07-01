DreamWorks “The Mighty Ones” Season 2 Now Available on Peacock & Hulu

In season 2, the misadventures of The Mighty Ones continue as they explore their backyard wonderland and learn more about the strange creatures they share it with. A flood forces the group to live as pirates searching for dry land, Rocksy dabbles in a home makeover, and Very Berry makes a new feathery “friend” who may or may not see her as food.

These mighty little beings are relatively fearless, a little misguided and always have each others’ backs come snow, wind or any atmospheric phenomenon that threatens the yard they call home.

The Mighty Ones is created and executive produced by Sunil Hall (“Gravity Falls”) and Lynne Naylor (“Samurai Jack”), and features the creative team behind some of the most influential animated series of the last two decades (”The Ren & Stimpy Show,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “The Powerpuff Girls”). Season two features special guest stars Manila Luzon (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Fortune Feimster (“Kenan,” Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar”), and Stephen Root (“Office Space,” “Amphibia”)!