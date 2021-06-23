Ed Sheeran Joins “The Late Late Show with James Corden” for a Week-Long Residency, June 28 – July 1

Global pop superstar Ed Sheeran will have a week-long residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Monday, June 28-Thursday, July 1 (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on the CBS app and Paramount+.

During his residency, Sheeran will perform some of his biggest hits each night, as well as the television debut of his new single ‘Bad Habits,’ which will be released on June 25. Also, Sheeran will appear in-studio for a sit-down chat and in comedy segments on the show throughout the week.

Ed Sheeran is an era-defining artist. From record-breaking sales across his recorded music and live performances, and a plethora of award wins to his name, the British singer-songwriter is the boundless talent behind some of the biggest songs in history. The four-time GRAMMY award winner has consistently resonated with fans across the world with his peerless songcraft and exceptional music palate.